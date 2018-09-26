With seven different taco combinations on the menu, Mestizo Restaurant has the most creatively delicious tacos in town. The Monterrey Tacos keep it traditional with one beef, one shredded chicken, and one pulled pork. Try the more advanced combinations like duck, skirt steak, grilled salmon, fried crawfish, fried shrimp, or veggie. Choose your wrap of soft corn, crispy corn, flour, wheat, or lettuce. Customizing your taco guarantees your satisfaction. Join us and try for yourself. You can also order for delivery through Waitr.