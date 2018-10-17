With 14 items on the kids menu, Mestizo Restaurant offers the best night out for the whole family! There’s something for every little appetite—from corn dogs and fries to grilled salmon or redfish with rice. They can even get yummy egg and chorizo soft tacos. Kids can choose from 7 side items and 5 desserts to please even the pickiest of eaters. Visit Mestizo’s website for the full menu and bring the kiddos in for a fun night out.