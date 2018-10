Mestizo Restaurant is rolling out a new 5/7/9 Happy Hour menu with cocktails and small bites for your fun and festivities. The new menu will be offered seven days a week, 2-6 p.m. Sips and eats are priced at $5, $7 or $9; $20 bottles of wine are also available. So gather your friends and family and join the team at Mestizo every day for a fun and festive happy hour. Click here to see Mestizo’s Happy Hour menu!