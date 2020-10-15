Here are 5 important facts about dyslexia:
- Dyslexics have average to above-average intelligence.
- Dyslexia is neurobiological in origin and will influence the ability to read into adulthood without early intervention.
- Dyslexia is not a vision problem. Letter reversals at an early age are common and can be corrected. If not, it may be a sign of possible dyslexia.
- Dyslexics work incredibly hard. Differences in the brain require systematic and structured instruction.
- Retention will never help a dyslexic child. Only evidence-based, systematic, and explicit instruction will make a difference.
For more information about dyslexia, contact Theresa Hastings at [email protected] or visit thebrightonschool.org.
