What is the DASH diet? sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

The DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is designed to help treat or prevent high blood pressure by encouraging whole foods over processed foods, while focusing on a good intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fat-free or low-fat dairy, and lean meat, fish, and poultry. By eating a variety of foods rich in nutrients, this diet can help lower blood pressure and be a healthy way to lose weight.

DASH Diet suggested serving sizes for an 1,800-calorie diet:

• Grains – 7-8 servings/day

• Vegetables – 4 servings/day

• Fruit – 4 servings/day

• Fat-free or low-fat dairy – 2-3 servings/day

• Lean meats, poultry & fish – 2 servings or less/day

• Nuts, seeds & legumes – 2-3 servings/week

• Fats & oils – 2-3 servings/day

• Sweets & added sugars – 5 servings or fewer/week

