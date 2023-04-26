Cypress Pointe surgeons diagnose and treat various orthopedic conditions to get you back to doing what you enjoy

When it comes to treating problems affecting joints in the shoulders, hips or knees, the least invasive option is an arthroscopy (scope) procedure. During this surgical procedure a small camera is used to visualize the internal structure of a joint. This allows the surgeon to confirm the pre-surgical diagnosis and treat the problems affecting the joint. Patients who undergo these procedures also go home the same day.

Sometimes, the issues progress where the patient requires a total joint replacement. Total joint replacement is a surgical procedure in which parts of an arthritic or damaged joint are removed and replaced with a device called a prosthesis. The prosthesis is designed to replicate the movement of a normal, healthy joint. In most cases, patients are discharged the same day, but they can stay up to two nights if they need additional care.

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital is a top choice for these and other surgical procedures in the hospital’s surrounding area because of the individualized care that considers each patient’s condition, abilities, needs and goals, says Julie Diodene, the hospital’s chief nursing officer. The hospital is located right off Interstate 12 in Hammond, making it easily accessible to residents in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, St. Tammany and even neighboring states like Mississippi.

Since the hospital does not have an emergency room, a patient’s procedure is rarely delayed or bumped due to an emergency. The staff at Cypress Pointe takes pride in delivering excellent patient care which is reflected in the hospital’s CMS 5 Star ratings and HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Scores. “We cater to the needs of our patients and family members to ensure a smooth transition home,” Diodene says.

