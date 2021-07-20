Christmas in July, food and skating, and more events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Musician Rachel Hunter will be performing at La Davina Thursday, July 22.
You won’t want to miss the atmosphere of the live music paired with all the select wines, ice cold beers and gelato that La Davina has to offer.
Stop by anytime 6-8 p.m. to catch the show. La Davina is at 3535 Perkins Road.
Christmas in July wine tasting at the Legacy Friday
Tired of the hot Louisiana summer? Fast forward to December with The Legacy’s holiday-themed wine-tasting event Friday, July 23.
A selection of 12 festive wines will be accompanied by a host of local vendors and live music from the Press 1 for English Trio. And don’t forget to wear a Christmas shirt—the guest with the ugliest shirt wins!
What’s better than a comedy roast? A comedy boil, complete with food by Chef 24/7 Catering. Enjoy the good food and laughs Saturday, July 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Buy the $15 presale tickets beforehand here or pay $20 at the door. The Warehouse is at 2138 Wooddale Blvd., Warehouse 5 and 6.
Food vendors at Perkins Road Community Park Saturday
Roll up to BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park Saturday, July 24, for an afternoon of music, food vendors and skating!
The music begins at noon, with a contest for skaters, bikers and scooters beginning at 2:30 p.m. Bring your A-game, because there are prizes for the top contestants! Perkins Road Community Park is at 7122 Perkins Road. Read more about the event here.