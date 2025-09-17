Chicken finger-inspired couture was on the NYFW runway thanks to Raising Cane’s

Brooks Nader and Livvy Dunne were among the models who walked the runway as Raising Cane’s kicked off New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10 with a chicken finger-inspired show.

Yes, you read that right. With Cane’s as his muse, TikTok-famous designer Joe Ando-Hirsh created custom looks for Nader and Dunne along with Love Island star Olandria Carthen, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek, and Summer House and The Traitors star Ciara Miller.

“We love fashion and we love this New York Fashion Week,” said Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves on the red carpet during the event. “So we wanted to do a Cane’s fashion show, but we didn’t want to take ourselves too seriously. … Joe was the perfect partner because he’s so creative, and he took this on as a challenge—getting inspiration from the Cane’s menu and other things about Cane’s, and bringing it together in a really elegant, really fun way.”

Each of the five looks was inspired by something meaningful to the Raising Cane’s brand. Miller wore a velvet gown with free-flowing beadwork at its hem, meant to signify a dip into Cane’s Sauce. Kostek’s yellow silk gown with bandana-esque details paid homage to Raising Cane’s mascot Cane III. Carthen wore a red silk gown with a flowing organza cape that represented a signature red cup of Cane’s sweet tea. Dunne’s cream-colored tulle gown gave the look of a Louisiana magnolia in honor of “The Mothership,” Raising Cane’s first restaurant in Baton Rouge. And Nader’s wool tweed gown was inspired by the chicken fingers themselves, with thousands of tiny beads sewn on to give the “sparkle of crispy perfection,” noted the company.

“At first, I was like, ‘How does food meet fashion?'” reflected Dunne on the red carpet. “But then they made it happen in the best way.”

Fresh off the release of their Freeform and Hulu show Love Thy Nader, Nader’s sisters Mary Holland, Sarah Jane and Grace Ann were in the audience for the show, along with Olympic gold-medal gymnast Suni Lee, model Olivia Ponton and other celebrity Cane’s fans. And while many of the NYFW headlines might have gone to traditional fashion designers like Ralph Lauren and Brandon Maxwell, the Cane’s show and its one-of-a-kind looks were covered by numerous high-fashion media outlets, including WWD and The Cut.

“It’s kind of like a dream come to life,” said Graves’ daughter Sophia in a red carpet interview. “We’re going to keep doing this in the future, and in different, crazy ways.”