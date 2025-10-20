Celebrate 20 years of 225! Win tickets to our birthday bash at The Queen

225 is celebrating two decades of highlighting everything that makes Baton Rouge shine! From its one-of-a-kind culture and incredible cuisine to the people who make our community feel like home. And to mark the milestone, we’re hosting our 20th Birthday Bash on October 29 at The Queen and giving one lucky winner two free tickets to join the celebration!

Expect an evening full of the things we love most about Baton Rouge:

Live music by J & The Causeways

Cocktails and bites from 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails

A vibrant crowd of locals ready to celebrate in style

Enter to win two tickets below

The winner will be announced on October 23, so don’t wait! Enter now for your chance to dance, sip, and celebrate 20 years of Baton Rouge with 225.

Limited tickets are available for this one-night-only event. Must be 21+ to attend. Dress code is party casual.

Want to make sure you don’t miss out? Purchase your tickets here.