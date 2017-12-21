CJ Solar, one of the six singer-songwriters who will be performing. Courtesy Manship Theatre

This weekend, thousands will be returning to Baton Rouge to spend the holidays with friends and family. Among those are six singer-songwriters who will put on a concert at Manship Theatre, showing the public what they’ve been up to and how far they’ve come.

This event, the 8th annual Home for the Holidays, shines a light on these Louisiana natives who have made the move to Nashville to further their music careers.

The featured artists, who will be performing their original music, include former The Voice contestant Nicole Johnson; CJ Solar, who has written songs for several big-name country artists; Rhett Anthony Glindmeyer, who has been a part of the series since its inaugural year; David Borné, who is currently touring; Lainey Wilson, who has written more than 600 songs, and chart-topping singer/songwriter Kylie Frey.

In typical Nashville songwriter style, there will be two rounds of music.

The lobby bar will open at 6 p.m., one hour before the start of the show. Drink specials include a Firefly Moonshine and Champagne cocktail.

Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased here.

Home for the Holidays will begin at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Dec. 27. The performance will be at the Manship Theatre at 100 Lafayette St.