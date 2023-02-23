Calling all nonprofits: You don’t want to miss this FREE seminar

When you attend Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy, you’ll learn ways to boost your organization’s community outreach and increase the efficiency of your operations, while also learning how to achieve your mission more effectively. Everyone from executive directors to volunteers are welcome to attend.

“We have so many great people doing so many great things in the community,” said Steven DeBosier, Partner at Dudley DeBosier. “Here’s our chance to help them do their job better and give better to Louisiana.”

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers’ Managing Partner Chad Dudley has been coaching nonprofits in Louisiana since 2015. With their first official Leadership Academy having 10 nonprofit organizations in attendance in 2018, their most recent seminar grew to over 450! The seminar’s goal early on was to offer free advice and training for nonprofit leaders, employees, board members and volunteers, but the Leadership Academy has grown significantly since its inception.

Today, the conference brings together hundreds of organizations and community members every year, all with the goal of serving one collective purpose: “Making our community a better place.”

“A win for us is if each nonprofit that comes here gets at least just one thing that they can take home, implement and [use to] help their nonprofit grow, or at least help their nonprofit reach their goals,” said Chad Dudley, Managing Partner at Dudley DeBosier.

So, what can you expect from your visit to Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy? Here’s what one previous attendee, Linda Spalatin of the McMains Children’s Developmental Center, had to say.

“The information y’all provide, and the energy in the room, was so wonderful,” she said. “I walked away with so many great ideas! We are all in this together, and it’s so wonderful to have a for-profit business that fully supports and understands the need for the nonprofit sector.”

No matter what role you serve in your nonprofit, there’s something valuable to be taken away from this event. To receive an invite to the conference via email, fill out the online form here. If you have any questions about the event, you’re welcome to email [email protected].

The Leadership Academy is just one of the many ways that Dudley DeBosier in involved in its community. Whether it’s partnering with LSU Athletics and the New Orleans Saints or working with local charities, the firm is determined to put in the work and do right by its community and its state. Click here to explore all of the ways that Dudley DeBosier is staying active on a local level.