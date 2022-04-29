×
Brunch Better: 3 local spots you may not have tried yet [Sponsored]

Beautiful spring weekends are here and that brings plenty of brunch opportunities. Baton Rouge has terrific brunch spots for every vibe, and many of the most popular (and some of the best-kept brunch secrets) are City Group restaurants. Whether you crave comfort foods or to mix it up with something a little more exciting, City Group Hospitality’s restaurants serve some of the city’s best brunches.

Weekend Brunch:

Spoke & Hub: 8 am—3 pm

Proverbial Wine Bistro: 10:30 am—2 pm

City Pork [email protected]: 10:30 am—3 pm

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine: 10:30 am—3 pm

Rouj Creole: 10:30 am—3 pm

City Pork Jefferson: 11 am—3 pm + Weekday Breakfast 6:30 am—10:30 am

City Slice Pints + Pizza: 11 am—4 pm

Do something different.
Reserve your table for these must-taste brunches:

Proverbial Chicken n Waffles

 

Proverbial Wine Bistro

There is no better way to way to delight your tastebuds than with a Proverbial Brunch Board. From savory shareables to flatbreads and wood-wrapped fish, Proverbial can satisfy every craving. Click here to view the menu and book your table.

 

City Pork Breakfast

City Pork

 

City Pork Benedict

 

It’s no secret that City Pork has BBQ down pat, but have you tried the brunch? Savory and sweet, City Pork’s brunch gets your mouth watering with specialty dishes like Cochon de Lait Benedict, Shrimp Creole Omelet, and its New Orleans-style bbq shrimp and house cheese grits. Click here to view the menu and make a reservation at City Pork’s location at Highland and Perkins.

 

 

Rouj Creole

Rouj Creole serves a fresh, lively, and delicious brunch on Saturday and Sundays. From its savory Duck Beignets to the traditional Rouj French Toast, your tastebuds will want to explore the whole brunch menu! Click here to see the Rouj Creole menu and make your reservation.

Rouj Creole Brunch

 

Whatever your tastes, City Group Hospitality has a restaurant that’s perfect for your palette. Click here to explore the menus and find your favorite.

 

 

 


