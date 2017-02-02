Benjamin Bullins’ repurposed works

Bullins transformed a full-sized food truck for the interior of Curbside Burgers. Photo by Allie Appel.

“The Benjamin Collection focuses on taking found objects and repurposing them into fine art, functional designs and jewelry. I have been salvaging materials for several years now, and I have a wide array of unique materials that can be used for projects. All of my designs are thoughtfully created and fabricated, and my attention to detail can be seen throughout every piece. Many people now use me as their recycling source, and they bring me all kinds of materials that would usually end up in the dump. I use these materials in my artwork, getting creative and preserving history.” – As told to Kayla Randall

About the artist:

The Benjamin Collection is award-winning photographer and artist Benjamin Bullins’ New Orleans-based art and design company. He works with designers, architects and individual clients on both commercial and residential projects. Recently, he salvaged and dismantled half of a full-sized food truck and transformed it into a seating area for owner Nick Hufft’s Baton Rouge restaurant Curbside Burgers. thebenjamincollection.com

This article was originally published in the February 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.