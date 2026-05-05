Be a part of our hottest issue of the year!

Special Promotion

It’s that time of year again—the Best of 225 issue is almost here. With over 95k votes cast and 73 categories, anticipation is building as readers and businesses alike look forward to seeing the results. This highly anticipated issue celebrates the very best the Capital Region has to offer, as chosen by the community.

For local businesses, the annual Best of 225 issue offers a unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged audience in the magazine’s most-read edition of the year. Whether you’re looking to build brand awareness, attract new customers, or promote your products and services, your business will be positioned alongside the region’s most trusted guide for dining, shopping, and entertainment. With the longest shelf life of any issue, Best of 225 remains on coffee tables and in offices all year long—delivering lasting visibility well beyond publication.

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Put your business in front of an audience that’s actively engaged and looking for the best the Capital Region has to offer.

Click here to get started today and reserve your spot in the hottest issue of the year.