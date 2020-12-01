Nearly a week after Gov. John Bel Edwards pulled the state back into modified Phase Two guidelines, Baton Rouge-area restaurateurs say they’re uncertain how customers will respond to the new restrictions and how it will impact their bottom lines.

With the guidelines taking effect just before Thanksgiving, it’s been difficult for some local restaurant owners to gauge whether customer sentiment has changed regarding dining in.

