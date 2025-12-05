Baton Rouge food news roundup: Reveillon dinners, Prince St. Pizza and more

Feast for the holidays

Reveillon dinners are back at Eliza Restaurant & Bar for the holidays.

The traditional Louisiana Midnight Mass dinner has been a beloved New Orleans occasion, but for the last four years, this local Baton Rouge spot has brought the multi-course meal to the Capitol Region. This year’s three-course menu features two choices of appetizers and entrees, including turtle soup and grilled shrimp risotto, followed by a gingerbread cake for dessert.

The prix-fixe menu is $48 and is available through the end of December. Reservations are recommended. Find more information and make a reservation here.

New York City pizza is coming to Baton Rouge

A New York-based pizza chain is planning its first Louisiana location on Siegen Lane.

Prince St. Pizza is taking over the old Blaze Pizza location, bringing its thick-crust Sicilian-style pizzas to the south. While the chain is quickly growing, they’re looking to keep their Big Apple roots through features like a special filtration system that mimics New York tap water.

The new spot is expected to open in early 2026 at 6556 Siegen Lane.

Have your beignets and wear them too

It’s the crossover you never knew you needed.

This week, Queen of Sparkles announced a new line inspired by New Orleans staple Cafe Du Monde. The sparkling collab captures the energy of the longstanding cafe and its iconic menu.

The new line drops next Sunday, Dec. 14. Browse the pieces here.

More holiday bites

City Roots Coffee Bar dropped its new holiday sips, including a peppermint bark cold brew, a white Christmas Latte and a peppermint mocha. Check out the menu here .

Looking for a jolly sweet treat? Caroline’s Cookies’ December menu has just the thing. Featuring cookie flavors like hot cocoa, Christmas tree, tiramisu, gingerbread, chocolate Christmas tree sandwich and red velvet. Check out the 12 specialty flavors here .

Ruby Slipper announced its limited-time menu running until Jan. 13. The lineup features seasonal items like white chocolate cranberry beignets, white chocolate cranberry stuffed French toast and winter sangria. Find more about the menu here .

