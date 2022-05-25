From Annie to Shrek, live theater is hot this summer in Baton Rouge

Live theater is entertaining, inspiring and sometimes tear-jerking. It’s also an underrated way to escape the Louisiana heat. This summer in Baton Rouge, it’s back in a big way with numerous popular productions hitting the stage, many of them family friendly. The explosion of performances signals a post-pandemic return to normal for the dramatic arts.
“This is the first big musical we’ve done since Frozen in December 2019,” says Todd Henry, executive director of Playmakers of Baton Rouge, whose production of Annie Jr. opens June 3 and runs through June 12. “It’s really exciting. We’ve got a cast of 27, and we had over 100 kids audition. The choreography and direction are incredible.”
Also opening June 3 is Red Magnolia Theatre Company’s production of The Revolutionists, a dark comedy about four historic women—playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle—as they navigate the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.
‘It’s a play that discusses a lot of things—sisterhood, how women can find their place in revolutions and how does the concept of something like ‘fraternité’ apply to women in a revolution that did not include them,” says Courtney Murphy, a member at large for Red Magnolia Theatre Company and the show’s director. “It’s the untold story of women in that time period.”
Later in the month, Theatre Baton Rouge stages Shrek: The Musical, coincidentally timed with the beloved movie’s 20th anniversary, says TBR Artistic Director Jenny Ballard. “The cast is great, with many returning and several new members,” Ballard says. Theatre Baton Rouge will also host its seventh annual gala on Sunday, July 17, in the Old Governor’s Mansion with a live cabaret celebrating the music of Stephen Sondheim.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, UpStage Theatre Company will open The Dance on Widow’s Row on June 27. Founded and run by now-retired Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College theater professor Ava Brewster-Turner, the award-winning company stages about five shows a year in its 50-seat black box theater on Wooddale Boulevard. “This is a show we’ve performed in the past, and we’re bringing it back,” Brewster-Turner says. “It’s very funny and audiences love it.”
Starting this weekend, here’s what you’ll find on stage this summer in Baton Rouge:
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Charming tale of a magical child, her horrible parents and the scariest headmistress ever