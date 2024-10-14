Aging in Place: EBR Council on Aging is Providing a More Vibrant Future for Seniors

Lotus Village has been certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as silver fortified – this building standard strengthens homes and commercial buildings against specific types of severe weather including high winds, hail, hurricanes and even tornadoes.

Additionally, Dumas House, owned by EBRCOA and managed by Volunteers of America, offers affordable senior housing with the added benefit of a senior center located inside. This thoughtful approach to housing helps seniors remain connected to their community and fosters a sense of belonging.

Lotus Village at the Lakes is a prospective third option, planned for Baker, that is currently seeking funding. This unique property will offer housing for grandparents raising grandchildren. Plans call for an area designated for senior activities in addition to an intergenerational space.

“These projects are EBRCOA’s answer to our seniors’ repeated requests for affordable, safe housing that allows them to age gracefully in their own home as long as they can,” says Angell Jackson Kennedy, the agency’s Chief Marketing and Information Officer.

Transportation Services

Access to reliable transportation is another significant concern for many seniors. EBRCOA’s Lotus Rides program addresses this challenge by offering free pick-up services for seniors from their homes, bringing them to essential destinations like medical appointments and senior centers, and then transporting them back home.

Since 2019, rides have increased from 72 daily riders and 10,033 total trips per year to 168 daily riders and 41,394 total trips in fiscal year 2024. This service alleviates the stress of arranging transportation and encourages social interaction and participation in community activities, which are vital for mental and emotional wellbeing.

Utility and Other Assistance

Many seniors face difficult choices when managing their budgets. EBRCOA provides short-term assistance to seniors to assist with paying their Entergy, DEMCO, water bill and/or rental assistance and ensures that seniors can maintain comfortable living conditions without sacrificing other important needs.

EBRCOA is also designated by the State of Louisiana to operate as the disaster preparedness arm for seniors during emergency situations.

“Our services and support do not require that you have a great or ongoing need. Sometimes you hit a rough patch and need some assistance,” Kennedy says. “If you’re over the age of 60 and you live in the parish we can help you.”

By investing in our aging population EBRCOA is investing in the future of our community – one where all residents can thrive regardless of age. To learn more, call 225.923.8000 or visit online at ebrcoa.org/services-application/ to apply for services.