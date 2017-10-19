Stand tall for social change at STAR’s 5th annual Hunks in Heels event tonight, Oct. 19.

STAR, which stands for Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, is a nonprofit aiming to support survivors of sexual trauma, improve systems response and create social change to end sexual violence.

By having local men dress up and walk a runway in heels, STAR brings awareness to the fact that sexual violence against women doesn’t just affect them; it also affects the men who care about them, the organization says.

Every two minutes, someone in America is sexually assaulted. Events like Hunks in Heels set out to stop this.

Tickets range in price from $45-$65. VIP ticket-holders are invited to a pre-party, complete with complimentary food and beverages and a Kendra Scott jewelry pull and raffle, which will begin at 6 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit STAR, funding the advocacy, legal and counseling services they offer to survivors.

The 5th Annual Hunks in Heels will be held at the Varsity Theatre tonight, Oct. 19. Doors will open for general admission ticket-holders at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m. Attendees must be 18 or older. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

This year’s Hunks in Heels include:

Branden Barker, Barker Property Management

Franz Borghardt, Borghardt Law Firm and Geaux Rouge

Bryan Fontenot, Brown & Brown Insurance

Collin Fontenot, Galatoire’s Bistro

Bill Gussman, VA Medical Clinic / EME Company Inc.

Josh Howard, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition

Kenny Nguyen, ThreeSixtyEight, Assembly Required

Joseph Possa, Tyler & Possa, APLC

Daniel Richard, Louisiana Scrap Metal and Forum35

Brian Rodriguez, GATORWORKS

Dr. Vincent Shaw, Baton Rouge General Family Medicine Residency

Christopher Suba, Clary Suba & Associates

Jeremy Theriot, Cox Communications

Dr. Carlos Thomas, Southern University

Matt Vondenstein, Driftwood Cask & Barrel