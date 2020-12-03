From left to right: eggnog milkshake, peppermint mocha, shortbread latte, White Christmas latte and eggnog chai at City Roots Coffee Bar. Courtesy of City Roots Coffee Bar.

Holiday-themed drinks have to be one of the best parts of the holiday season. From peppermint and white chocolate to gingerbread and eggnog, festive coffee and tea drinks are the perfect combination of sweet, cozy and nostalgic. Snuggle up with one of these holiday-flavored drinks from a local coffee shop this winter.

Do you know of any other local coffee or tea shops crafting holiday-flavored drinks? Let us know in the comments!

White chocolate toasted marshmallow latte from Brew Ha-Ha

Looking for a drink that pairs perfectly with warming up next to a fire? Brew Ha-Ha’s white chocolate toasted marshmallow latte won’t steer you wrong. Has hot chocolate with marshmallows ever?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GabbyBrewHaHaBR (@brewhahabr)

Frosted Gingerbread Mochasippi from CC’s Coffee House

It’s time to cheer, gingerbread season is here. If you prefer cold drinks, you’re in luck. At CC’s Coffee House, locals can order a frozen holiday drink: the Frosted Gingerbread Mochasippi. It’s made with molasses and warm spices like ginger and nutmeg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CC’s Coffee House (@ccscoffeehouse)

Eggnog chai latte from City Roots Coffee Bar

Calling all eggnog fans: Here’s your dream drink. This eggnog beverage steps it up a notch by collaborating with tea lovers’ favorite: a spicy, flavorful and bold chai tea latte.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CITY ROOTS COFFEE BAR (@cityrootscoffee)

Honey cinnamon latte from Coffee Joy

Rest and relax with a honey cinnamon latte from Coffee Joy. Whether it’s fall or winter, honey, cinnamon and espresso never disappoint. Drink this warm coffee beverage while reading a book, taking a bath or on a comfy coffee date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee Joy (@coffeejoyla)

Candy cane mocha from Light House Coffee

Make your inner child sing with this sweet and minty holiday drink. The Candy Cane Mocha is made with espresso, milk, mocha, housemade peppermint syrup and candy cane.

Butter rum latte from PJ’s Coffee

Rum pairs well with many things, but especially chocolate and coffee. This Rich Butter Rum Latte is made with butter rum flavors, espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk and drizzled with caramel.