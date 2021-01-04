×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

5 out-of-the-box ways to work out in Baton Rouge

Working out can get tedious. Mix it up this year by trying a new fitness class  around town. Here are some local spots to get moving.

1. For a mix of cardio, dance and muscle toning

Barre 3 | barre3.com

2. For indoor rock climbing at Louisiana’s largest climbing gym

UpTown Climbing | uptownclimbing.com

3. For kickboxing and self-defense classes

Baton Rouge Krav Maga batonrougekravmaga.com

4. For pole dancing and aerial hoop classes

TWRL | twrlbr.com

5. For group or solo strength and conditioning work

Geaux CrossFit | geauxcrossfit.com

This article was originally published in the January 2021 issue of 225 magazine.


Latest Stories