5 out-of-the-box ways to work out in Baton Rouge
- By 225 Staff @225batonrouge
Working out can get tedious. Mix it up this year by trying a new fitness class around town. Here are some local spots to get moving.
1. For a mix of cardio, dance and muscle toning
Barre 3 | barre3.com
2. For indoor rock climbing at Louisiana’s largest climbing gym
UpTown Climbing | uptownclimbing.com
3. For kickboxing and self-defense classes
Baton Rouge Krav Maga batonrougekravmaga.com
4. For pole dancing and aerial hoop classes
TWRL | twrlbr.com
5. For group or solo strength and conditioning work
Geaux CrossFit | geauxcrossfit.com
This article was originally published in the January 2021 issue of 225 magazine.