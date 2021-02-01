225’s February 2021 issue is on stands now

Doug Moore is a longtime advocate for the expansion of Baton Rouge’s bike culture, and lately, he’s noticed something interesting. “Every time I ride, I see someone else riding,” says Moore, president of Bike Baton Rouge. “That’s a big change from a few years ago.”

For some time, bike proponents have been trying to shoehorn an alternative transportation network into Baton Rouge’s decidedly car-centric transportation infrastructure. Change has been gradual. But a recent wave of momentum could give the movement an adrenaline shot.

In 2020, Baton Rouge saw the opening or expansion of several new bike pathways, including on a portion of Government Street, Phase II of the Downtown Greenway and an extension of the Mississippi River Levee Bike Path. In June, the Metro Council passed the Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, which recommends the city ultimately create more than 350 combined miles of safe on-road and off-road trails. And, a master plan spearheaded by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to revamp the LSU and City Park lakes calls for dedicated paths linking to other bike routes.