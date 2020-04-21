You’ve been thinking about a photography class, art school or maybe buying a gourmet cookbook. You can procrastinate a little longer and check out 225 Trending. 225 Trending is a new sponsored video series produced by 225 magazine. Each 3 part series will feature a local talent sharing their expertise. Spend 2:25 this week with Jordan Hefler, local photographer and creative entrepreneur, as she gives us advice on how to successfully photograph for social media. Check out the series on 225 Instagram and Facebook on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Don’t forget to visit ebrpl.com so you can impress friends with all your new knowledge.