It’s about time to ring in a new year. And, in Baton Rouge, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Whether you’re looking for a place to party until midnight or need a spot to hang with the whole family, there are quite a few options around town for celebrating. Get dressed up in your glitteriest garb and get ready to count down to the new year.

Check out these local New Year’s happenings. What are your plans for NYE? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: 1900 Dalrymple Drive

What: The museum will welcome families to celebrate the new year a little early with fun activities at various learning stations. A balloon drop will take place at noon. Members can get in for free and non-members must pay the regular admission fee. Find more information here.

The Queen Baton Rouge’s New Year’s Eve

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m.–1:45 a.m.

Where: 1717 River Road

What: A day full of events around the casino like live entertainment from Funkytown and a three-course meal in 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails. There will also be themed games for free play and a champagne toast on the casino floor at midnight. Tickets range from $10 to $100.

Red Stick Rising

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Where: 250 North Blvd.

What: Fun for kids including art activities and performers. Watch as the Red Stick rises to its place at noon. Click here for more info.

Cup of Joy’s New Year’s Eve

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 2-4 p.m.

Where: 324 Lee Drive, Suites C and D

What: Family fun with food, drinks, crafts and a balloon drop to celebrate 2024. The entry fee is $15 for the first child and $5 for each additional child in the same family, up to $40. You can register by messaging Cup of Joy or stopping in to get a spot. Find more information here.

Pizza Art Wine’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Party

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 4 p.m.–2 a.m.

Where: 7673 Perkins Road

What: A six-course dinner menu by Chef David Dickensauge along with live music, a fire dancer, a balloon drop and more. Tickets for the dinner are $100 per person. Reserve your spot here.

Cocha’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 5-9 p.m.

Where: 445 N. Sixth St.

What: A five-course dinner and wine pairings with options to also order off the regular menu. The dinner costs $150 per person plus tax and tip. Find more info here and call 225-615-8826 to make a reservation.

Hilton’s New Year’s Eve Party

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 6 p.m. until midnight

Where: 201 Lafayette St.

What: A Gatsby-esque party complete with buffets, photo ops, champagne toasts, live big-band music and more. Tickets start at $179 and can be purchased here.

Soji’s NYE Six-course Wine Dinner

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 7-9:15 p.m.

Where: 5050 Government St.

What: A six-course dinner with wine and soft drinks starting at $100 per person. Reserve your spot here.

Red Stick Revelry

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Where: Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square

What: Live music by DJ Marquis and The Molly Ringwalds. Ring in 2024 when the Red Stick drops at midnight followed by a fireworks display on the Mississippi River. Click here for more info.

New Year’s Eve at The Mallory

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m.–1 a.m.

Where: 5747 Commerce St.

What: Complimentary bites with fireworks and a champagne toast at midnight. Music from DJ Menck. Entry is $35. You can get your tickets here.

New Year’s Eve Emo Night at Chelsea’s Live

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: 1010 Nicholson Drive

What: Don your black and get ready for the tears with DJ sets and emo karaoke followed by a concert by Deadsled Funeral Company. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door.

Holiday Inn’s New Year’s Eve Party

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

Where: 4848 Constitution Ave.

What: Live music by Velvet Audio. The all-inclusive package includes an open bar, guest room and breakfast for two. The all-inclusive tickets are $100 per person. Guests who don’t want to stay the night can pay $25 for party admission only. Book your spot here.

Tsunami Sushi’s New Year’s Eve Party

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: 100 Lafayette St.

What: Limited seating on the terrace to view the fireworks with a cash and card cocktail bar, a DJ, a photo booth and a full buffet with hot items and sushi. Tickets are $115 per person and spots can be reserved by calling or emailing the restaurant.

L’Auberge’s New Year’s Eve Bash

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, starting at 11 p.m.

Where: 777 L’Auberge Ave.

What: A concert from the ‘80s cover band Werewolf along with an open bar. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.