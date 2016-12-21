Baton Rouge restaurants open on Christmas day 2016

Eye round steak & brisket pho from Viet Garden. Photo by Collin Richie

Looking for a Christmas dinner alternative to standing over the stove all day preparing meats, pies and lots of potato-based side dishes?

Luckily, a few restaurants in the Baton Rouge area will keep their doors and kitchens open on Christmas day. Check out who’s open below.

Note: We reached out to dozens of restaurants and these confirmed they were open. If you know of any other local restaurants open on Christmas day, let us know in the comments so we can add them to the list!

Bay Leaf

10 a.m.-2:15 p.m., 5-9:45 p.m.

5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

If you’re looking for authentic Indian cuisine, head to Bay Leaf. The upscale eatery’s menu offers a wide selection of dishes including chicken curry and lamb roganjosh. Local restaurant owner Stephanie Phares loves their chicken tandoori. Don’t forget the warm nan with multiple toppings and addictive green mint chutney on the side.

OMI Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

7951 One Calais Ave.

Head to OMI for a combination of Chinese and Japanese cuisine. The sushi bar and hibachi grill will serve up tasty and colorful dishes to liven up your holiday season. The cumin spicy pork from the Chinese menu is one of our favorites, but you can’t go wrong with most of their dishes.

18 Steak

Open Table has reservations available 5:30-10 p.m.

777 L’Auberge Ave.

Spend Christmas Day at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel and enjoy steak and wine pairings at 18 Steak. Use Open Table or call 224-4142 to make a reservation. If you’re bringing a crowd, opt for one of the carefully arranged and massive charcuterie boards.

Viet Garden

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

11990 Florida Blvd.

Get a taste of Vietnamese food from Viet Garden. The restaurant’s pho is perfect comfort food for Christmas day, so good in fact we featured it in our December comfort food cover story.

Hunan

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Hunan offers plenty of authentic Chinese dishes to choose from, so you can create a holiday buffet without any work cooking. Make your way through the multitude of selections from the buffet knowing you can eat to your heart’s content.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center

Seatings every hour from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

4728 Constitution Ave.

Crowne Plaza’s Christmas Buffet menu combines holiday favorites with a Cajun twist. Look for items like seafood gumbo, pork loin with fig preserves and pecan pie. Dinner for adults costs $28, $22 for seniors ages 65 and older and$14 for kids ages 6-12. Call 925-2244 to make a reservation.

Piccadilly

Two locations open 10:30 a.m.-3 pm

5474 Essen Lane and 3332 Sherwood Forest Blvd.

While not all Baton Rouge locations of Picadilly are open on Christmas, the Essen and Sherwood Forest locations will be serving up the restaurant’s trademark fresh breads, soups, salads, entrees and pies into the afternoon.