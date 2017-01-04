Dine Roundup: King cake dinner, ‘Dishing with Jay Ducote’ and more food events

One of Southern Craft's beers. Photo by Miriam Buckner

Secret Lair Taqueria holds birthday burger event tomorrow at Corporate Brew & Draft

To celebrate half of the brains behind Secret Lair Taqueria, the pop-up and Corporate Brew & Draft planned a birthday celebration for chef Richard Markert.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, 6-10 p.m., head in for beer and 1/2-pound gourmet burgers with some unique toppings, including house cherry wood-smoked duck mousse, herbed goat cheese, and Gulf shrimp and house-smoked pork belly in whiskey cream. Other toppings and other menu details can be found here. More event info can be found on Facebook.

City Pork to hold ‘Cajun Twelfth Night Feast’ Friday

With Carnival Season about to be in full swing, king cakes are coming. City Pork Deli & Charcuterie is hosting its “Cajun Twelfth Night Feast — Cochon de Lait style” dinner to commemorate the season.

According to the Facebook event page, the dinner this Friday, Jan. 6, 6-9 p.m., will include an entire roasted pig filled with City Pork’s boudin, as well as corn maque choux, chicken and sausage gumbo and local greens. Guests will also get their first taste of City Pork’s king cakes, including the Traditional Cream Cheese King Cake and the Boudin King Cake with boudin, bacon-cracklin dust and house-made pepper jelly glaze.

Dinner is $15 per person.

Head to Red Stick Spice for ‘Dishing with Jay Ducote’ Friday

Watch Jay Ducote and the Bite & Booze team prepare three courses you can recreate at home during the “Dishing with Jay Ducote” cooking class.

The event is 11 a.m-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and again on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Red Stick Spice Company. Ducote’s class is part of the company’s “Sit, Watch, Learn and Eat” series. The class includes a taste of each dish, a sample product and a discount to use the same day in the store.

Tickets are $75 and available here.

Burgersmith hosting ‘Southern Craft Pint Night’ Friday

Burgersmith will highlight local beer alongside its burgers at the Southern Craft Pint Night on Friday, Jan. 6.

From 6-10 p.m., the purchase of a Southern Craft Brewing Company pitcher gets guests a free family fry, according to the Facebook event page. Diners can also get a free pint glass with a Southern Craft Brewing Co. beer purchase. Burgersmith will have the Red Stick Rye and Citeaux Coffee Oatmeal Stout (a collaboration with Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters) on tap. Guests can also enter to win a Southern Craft Brewing Co. and Burgersmith gift basket.

Perkins Rowe Lava Cantina to hold jazz brunch Sunday

Head to Lava Cantina’s Perkins Rowe location for a jazz brunch on Sunday, Jan. 8.

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the restaurant will offer drink specials, its full menu and music from Clove. More information is available on Facebook.

Watch Lili Courtney demo winter braises at Red Stick Spice Company next Wednesday

Food artisan Lili Courtney of Delightful Palate hosts the next installment of Red Stick Spice’s “Sit, Watch, Learn and Eat” cooking classes on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

From 6-8 p.m., Courtney will show guests have to make winter braises. Students will receive a taste of the dish, a sample product and a store discount to use the same day as the class, according to the Facebook event page.

Tickets are $40 and available here.