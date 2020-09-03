It’s already time for Labor Day, and if you’re looking for a place to pick up some fresh holiday weekend essentials for a socially distanced cook-out, the Red Stick Farmers Market is a good option.

To start off, Cutrer’s Meat Market offers an array of fresh meats perfect for throwing on the grill. It offers beef, pork, salami and sausage. For the seafood lovers, Anna Marie’s Seafood will have shrimp, snapper and yellow-edge grouper.

For those looking for an easier option for dinner, Supper Solutions offers some pre-made meals. The market also has a number of items to help create the perfect sides and finger foods for a party. Pick up cheeses, spreads, homemade cornbread, preserves and more.

To wrap up your end-of-summer party, pick from a number of dessert options. Sugar Hill Confections has brownies, pralines, scones, pies and more.

As the season transitions into fall, shoppers will see a number of fresh veggies from local farmers, such as turnips, green onions, jalapeños, yellow squash, cucumbers, eggplant and okra.

The market is at the very end of peach and watermelon season, so shoppers will likely see the last of those crops this upcoming weekend.

With COVID-19 still very much on everyone’s minds, market organizers would like shoppers to be mindful of those around them. Attendees are asked to wear masks and let the vendors handle and bag items. The markets are still working under the “Shop & Go” policy which asks patrons to purchase the goods they need and leave in order to keep everyone safe and healthy and avoid overcrowding.

Red Stick Farmers Market’s September 2020 schedule

Thursdays

8 a.m.-noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays

8 a.m.-noon

Main Street Market

Fifth and Main streets