October is upon us. And that means cooler temps, quintessential fall days and maybe more time spent out in the backyard or curled up with a book by the window. And now with a hurricane heading our way, we might be in need of some good TV shows, music or Insta feeds to scroll through as a much needed distraction or something to pass the time until the fall days return.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For some dream home inspo

Dwell‘s Instagram feed

“Lately, I’ve been dreaming about what a weekend home might look like if that ever at some point (read: possibly never) becomes a thing I can have. The idea of lounging on a patio overlooking a lake or a beach with nary a distraction seems especially poignant in these days when we even need a distraction from our downtime. That’s why I turn to Dwell for its gorgeous Instagram feed of perfectly arranged and thoughtfully constructed homes. The clean lines, the fantastic furniture, the views. It’s all there for me to add to my mental Pinterest board for when that day ever comes that I can have one of these myself. I’m keeping hope alive!”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For a quick true-crime watch

‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’ on Netflix

“This new documentary about the murder of a pregnant woman and her children was Netflix’s No. 1 streamed show in the U.S. this past weekend. Part of why it’s generating so much buzz is its storytelling format. It bucks the usual documentary formula with narrators and interviewees, instead stringing together the case through social media posts, text messages and security camera footage. Even before the documentary, the case was high profile in the media—but in case you don’t know much about it, I won’t share any of the truly shocking, gutting details. But I will say I was surprised at how seamlessly the raw footage format worked. The filmmakers’ commitment to that format is a fascinating commentary on how much of our lives are documented virtually—and how good social media can be at concealing some of the ugliest truths.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For getting in the Halloween spirit

A ‘Magic of Halloween’ playlist

“A design blogger I follow curated this Halloween-themed playlist, and every time I listen to it, it boosts my mood and gets me so pumped for holiday season. It’s not in-your-face, haunted-house Halloween—most of the songs are instrumental, and they don’t necessarily come from scary movies. The songs are more subtly eerie, and they make me want to light some vintage candelabras to create some matching spooky ambiance. There’s also a lot of John Williams and Danny Elfman, which I’m really into. ”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor