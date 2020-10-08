October is upon us. And that means cooler temps, quintessential fall days and maybe more time spent out in the backyard or curled up with a book by the window. And now with a hurricane heading our way, we might be in need of some good TV shows, music or Insta feeds to scroll through as a much needed distraction or something to pass the time until the fall days return.
Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.
For some dream home inspo
Dwell‘s Instagram feed
“Lately, I’ve been dreaming about what a weekend home might look like if that ever at some point (read: possibly never) becomes a thing I can have. The idea of lounging on a patio overlooking a lake or a beach with nary a distraction seems especially poignant in these days when we even need a distraction from our downtime. That’s why I turn to Dwell for its gorgeous Instagram feed of perfectly arranged and thoughtfully constructed homes. The clean lines, the fantastic furniture, the views. It’s all there for me to add to my mental Pinterest board for when that day ever comes that I can have one of these myself. I’m keeping hope alive!”
—Benjamin Leger, managing editor
Patience—and a string of disappointments—paid off big in the end for couple Karie Higgins and Lee Gibson. While looking for a cabin within driving distance from Portland, Oregon, they’d put down some offers, but to no avail. When Higgins stepped onto the deck of this midcentury fishing outpost outside Tillamook—with 328 feet of private frontage on the Wilson River—she was already in love, yet fearing the impending loss. “There were already two offers on it,” says Higgins. “I thought I was going to start crying because I felt, ‘This is the place, this is literally heaven.’ With a bout of luck, they landed the 1963 cabin, and, since it maintained its good bones, the renovation would mostly be cosmetic. “The [natural] light was amazing in the great room, but it was really just a matter removing some of the heavier elements to make it feel more spacious,” Higgins says. They used a white paint that was “basically primer,” and retained the wood trim on all of the windows and doors for understated contrast. Down came the clunky cabinets in the kitchen, and the bedrooms were also painted to make them feel less claustrophobic. “It was a process of figuring out where the points are that you want people to experience and focus on,” says Higgins. “The view out to the river is definitely at the top of the hierarchy of elements.” See the complete before and after photos of the heavenly @rivercabaan at the link in bio. – Photos by @bennett_young #cabin #renovation #remodel #interiordesign #interiorarchitecture #moderndesign #modernarchitecture #redesign #cabinporn #dwellplus
For a quick true-crime watch
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’ on Netflix
“This new documentary about the murder of a pregnant woman and her children was Netflix’s No. 1 streamed show in the U.S. this past weekend. Part of why it’s generating so much buzz is its storytelling format. It bucks the usual documentary formula with narrators and interviewees, instead stringing together the case through social media posts, text messages and security camera footage. Even before the documentary, the case was high profile in the media—but in case you don’t know much about it, I won’t share any of the truly shocking, gutting details. But I will say I was surprised at how seamlessly the raw footage format worked. The filmmakers’ commitment to that format is a fascinating commentary on how much of our lives are documented virtually—and how good social media can be at concealing some of the ugliest truths.”
—Jennifer Tormo, editor
For getting in the Halloween spirit
A ‘Magic of Halloween’ playlist
“A design blogger I follow curated this Halloween-themed playlist, and every time I listen to it, it boosts my mood and gets me so pumped for holiday season. It’s not in-your-face, haunted-house Halloween—most of the songs are instrumental, and they don’t necessarily come from scary movies. The songs are more subtly eerie, and they make me want to light some vintage candelabras to create some matching spooky ambiance. There’s also a lot of John Williams and Danny Elfman, which I’m really into. ”
—Jennifer Tormo, editor
