A Thursday lecture on Frank Hayden at Louisiana Art & Science Museum

Louisiana Art & Science Museum will be hosting LSU art professor Dr. Darius Spieth Thursday, Oct. 1. His lecture will cover the life and works of the famous Louisiana sculptor Frank Hayden, as well as his influences. Some of Hayden’s pieces are on display at LASM now.

The lecture will be Thursday, Oct. 1, 6-7:30 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

Kids can get creative Friday morning with Painting and Pinot

Looking for a way to get your kid’s imagination working? Painting and Pinot has the answer (minus the wine)! Its free Facebook live class features instructions on how to paint your own little black Halloween cat.

The Facebook live will be Friday, Oct. 2, 10-10:45 a.m. For the class link, visit Painting and Pinot’s Facebook page.

Celebrate Tin Roof’s newest brew release Saturday

The newest IPA from Tin Roof Brewing Co. arrives Saturday! Hazy Boi is a fall citrus brew that’s perfect for the first cold snap of the season. Southerns Food Truck will also be available serving its fried chicken sandwiches.

The release party will be Saturday, Oct. 3, noon-5 p.m. Find more information on the event here.