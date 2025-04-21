Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Sunset Paddle, arts events and more

Paint with watercolors Tuesday

Bring your creativity to the West Baton Rouge Library’s South Branch on Tuesday, April 22, for its Watercolor Art event.

All ages are welcome to create fun masterpieces with watercolor paint.

Watercolor Art starts at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library’s South Branch is at 6311 La. Highway 1 S. in Brusly. Find more information here.

Share your creativity Wednesday

Exercise your artistry at The Red Shoes’ Open Mic Night on Wednesday, April 23.

Embrace this opportunity to showcase your talents in a supportive and welcoming space. The evening’s performances will range from poetry and storytelling to music and comedy.

Open Mic Night is from 6-8 p.m. Admission is pay-what-you-can. The Red Shoes is at 2303 Government St. Find more information here.

Attend a spring reception Thursday

Head over to the LSU Museum of Art on Thursday, April 24, for its free Spring Reception.

Featured exhibitions include “Golden Legacy: Original Art from 80 Years of Golden Books” and “In Focus: Artwork by LSU Faculty,” which opens April 24.

The Spring Reception starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. Find more information here.

Paddle at sunset Thursday

Head over to BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park for its Sunset Paddle on Thursday, April 24.

Take in views of the University Lakes and the LSU Bird Sanctuary, framed by the Louisiana State Capitol in the distance. Single and tandem kayaks will be available to accommodate various skill levels.

Sunset Paddle is from 6:30-8 p.m. Single kayaks cost $10 and tandem kayaks cost $20. Milford Wampold Memorial Park is at 901 Stanford Ave. Find more information here.