We don’t have to tell you weekends ain’t what they used to be. As we try to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe in the midst of a pandemic, many of our go-to activities either aren’t happening or are on the Texas Medical Association’s “high-risk” list posted on many an office wall: Bars. Amusement parks. Concerts. Movie theaters. Festivals—a fall staple for Louisianans who love sweaty cover bands on a stage, fast-flowing beer and sugary funnel cakes—are for the most part going virtual or have declared “See you in 2021!” Even our beloved sporting events are in question.

Yes, opening the mail is medically deemed the safest activity we can do these days.

But we at 225 magazine believe there’s still fun to be had. Safe fun. Virtual fun. New adventures in fun. So we’re remaking our popular story from 2018, “225 Things to Do,” and sharing it as a digital-only feature called “225 Things to Do in a Pandemic.”

Our best ideas always come from you, our readers, so we’re asking for your help. How are you finding fun things to do in this pandemic? What safe places are you visiting in your free time? What experiences would you recommend to others? What fun virtual events are planned for the fall? Share them with us now in the comments below or at [email protected]. And look for our digital-only “225 Things to Do in a Pandemic” in September.