Meeting the exotic animals at the ever-expanding Barn Hill Preserv

“Then I decided it seemed like a cool thing to get into more seriously. So I bought one acre of land,” he says. “This is the original barn (which houses the gift shop and offices), and I started buying more land. We started a pumpkin patch, doing field trips, animal shows, and we started slowly acquiring more animals.”

Now in its ninth year, the count at Barn Hill is 165 animals representing more than 50 species cared for by a staff of 17. There’s a 9-month-old giraffe (still taller than any of us) named T’challa that you can feed with a bottle. There’s an enclosure of sleepy sloths resting overhead but just within arm’s reach if you want to feed them a handful of strawberries. There’s an African serval—a type of wild cat—that’s docile enough for the educators to walk it around on a leash to greet tours.

And then there are those playful otters. Barn Hill has several Asian small-clawed otters and a shallow, temperature-controlled saltwater pool where guests can wade while they swim about—occasionally jumping into your arms or using your shoulders as a perch before their next dive.

The success of the animal encounters has helped Barn Hill become an ever-expanding adventureland in the woods of East Feliciana Parish. Last year, Ligon opened Magnolia Ridge, a 32-acre zipline and obstacle course park, just south of Barn Hill along the Comite River. Guests meet at Barn Hill and are then shuttled to the zipline site, or they can buy a full package to experience both the preserve and the ziplines.

Ligon says he was partially inspired to build the adventure park by the COVID-19 stay-at-home order and the desire to be outdoors. “Honestly, I was bored during COVID, and I saw this beautiful property down the road,” he says. “We wanted to do something outdoors. So we took the gamble. And we opened in the heat of COVID. But it’s been really great.”

Next up is an 11-acre safari park, where guests will be able to drive through and see a variety of friendly animals. It’s also where that young giraffe T’challa will eventually move, and you’ll be able to observe him from the comfort of your car window.

Ligon also has plans for a lodge where guests can stay overnight for weddings, field trips and other special events. Over its nearly decade-long growth, the attraction has hosted weddings, birthday parties, wine tastings and even kangaroo yoga events on its grounds.

That’s quite a wild journey for a place that was once just a barn on a hill.

VISIT BARN HILL

Barn Hill Preserve is at 11342 LA-955 near Ethel. All visits are guided and require reservations. Tours are held daily until 4 p.m. Find out more at barnhillpreserve.com. Reservations are also required for the ziplines at Magnolia Ridge. Find out more at magnoliaridgeadventurepark.com.

This article was originally published in the June 2021 issue of 225 magazine.