Local music venues to check for shows this fall

Culture Sports Bar

This charming sports bar offers live music, stand-up comedy and more all week. Find it on Instagram at @culturesportsbar

Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room

Each show includes new and original talent, with Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor closing out every night in a headlining set. Admission also nets attendees a soul

food side dish. ultimatelouisianapar.wixsite.com/henryslisteningroom

Manship Theatre

Inside the Shaw Center for the Arts, this venue is a one-stop shop for concerts, performing arts and film screenings with cozy seats, a bar and an eclectic lineup. manshiptheatre.org

Mid City Ballroom

What was once a church is now a live music experience with stellar acoustics and a one-of-a-kind stage. It is also the home of Pop Shop Records, which vinyl collectors can peruse between sets. midcityballroom.com

Phil Brady’s

This storied music bar boasts that it is “the oldest club in Baton Rouge,” having been built in the 1940s and in business in its current form since 1978. It’s home to a blues jam session every Thursday night and live entertainment every weekend. Find it on Facebook

Red Dragon Listening Room

This small but charming venue on Florida Boulevard is one of the most intimate concert experiences you can find in Baton Rouge, hosting local and national talents. reddragonlr.com

Red Stick Social

Inside Electric Depot, Red Stick Social has live music, bowling, event space and more. It also recently unveiled an outdoor music stage, so patrons can enjoy a more COVID-safe setting. redsticksocial.com

The Texas Club

This intimate venue has hosted legendary country talents like Garth Brooks and George Strait and modern powerhouses like Jason Aldean and Chris Stapleton. With consistently strong booking, it is the Red Stick’s country music juggernaut. thetexasclub.com

This article was originally published in the September 2021 issue of 225 magazine.