Local music venues to check for shows this fall

As capacity restrictions eased earlier this summer, local venues began cautiously but optimistically booking their fall seasons. Some of those events have already been canceled due to the alarming spread of the delta variant. But here are some music venues to watch for upcoming shows—and to consider supporting after long closures.
The Basin Music Hall
The two-story space on Third Street in downtown is one of the city’s newer live music venues, welcoming both local and national talent. thebasinmusichall.com
Inside the Shaw Center for the Arts, this venue is a one-stop shop for concerts, performing arts and film screenings with cozy seats, a bar and an eclectic lineup. manshiptheatre.org
Mid City Ballroom
What was once a church is now a live music experience with stellar acoustics and a one-of-a-kind stage. It is also the home of Pop Shop Records, which vinyl collectors can peruse between sets. midcityballroom.com
Phil Brady’s
This storied music bar boasts that it is “the oldest club in Baton Rouge,” having been built in the 1940s and in business in its current form since 1978. It’s home to a blues jam session every Thursday night and live entertainment every weekend. Find it on Facebook
Red Dragon Listening Room
This small but charming venue on Florida Boulevard is one of the most intimate concert experiences you can find in Baton Rouge, hosting local and national talents. reddragonlr.com
Red Stick Social
Inside Electric Depot, Red Stick Social has live music, bowling, event space and more. It also recently unveiled an outdoor music stage, so patrons can enjoy a more COVID-safe setting. redsticksocial.com
The Texas Club
This intimate venue has hosted legendary country talents like Garth Brooks and George Strait and modern powerhouses like Jason Aldean and Chris Stapleton. With consistently strong booking, it is the Red Stick’s country music juggernaut. thetexasclub.com
This article was originally published in the September 2021 issue of 225 magazine.