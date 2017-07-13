Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center hosts its 11th Annual Celebrity Waiter Event next Wednesday, July 19.

This annual fundraiser benefits children suffering from all types of trauma in the Capital Region, particularly those affected by the 2016 flooding. This event is just one way that Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center is able to offer those children comprehensive and highly collaborative services in partnership with law enforcement, the District Attorney and Child Protective Services.

By supporting these important local efforts at the fundraiser, attendees will get the chance to mingle with local celebrities while they compete for your tip tickets.

The 2017 Celebrity Waiters include members of the LSU Golden Girls, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, WAFB’s Greg Meriwether, Miss LSU USA Alyssa Ceasar and Coach D-D Breaux, who is being honored as Celebrity Waiter of the Decade. The event also includes the chance to spin the “Wheel of Fortune,” as well as bid on live and silent auction items.

The event is July 19, 7-10 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel (777 Lauberge Ave.), and tickets are $50. Click here to purchase.