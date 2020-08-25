Mid-City Micro-Con virtually celebrates comics and their Louisiana readers and writers this weekend

East Baton Rouge Library is hosting its third annual Mid-City Micro-Con—and this year, it’s going virtual. The event will feature writers and cosplayers from the comic community, and it will focus on celebrating diversity within the comic book world.

The event will be Saturday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Check out the Micro-Con information guide here.

Celebrate the release of Tin Roof’s new lager on Saturday

The “Uncle Festbier,” a German-style beer, is being introduced at Tin Roof Brewing Co. The release event will allow Tin Roof guests to be some of the first to try the new lager. Smoke & Boil will be supplying German foods for the occasion, including bratwursts, pretzels and beer cheese.

The event will be held in the Tin Roof yard this Saturday, Aug. 29, 1-6 p.m. To learn more about the event, visit Tin Roof’s Facebook page. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Put on your dancing shoes Sunday to support Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre—from home

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Dancin’ at the Mansion fundraiser has gone virtual after it was canceled this past spring.

The event will feature a ballet show, dance classes, a virtual happy hour and a silent auction.

The fundraiser will be Sunday, Aug. 30, 1-9 p.m. To learn more and bid on items, click here.