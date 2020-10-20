Louisiana Art and Science Museum teams up with NASA for a virtual space launch event Tuesday

NASA B-2 Test Director Ryan Roberts hosts a Facebook Live presentation on different rockets and programs needed for a real space launch. The program is ideal for fourth to eighth graders, but appeals to all ages.

The event will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to noon. Find out more about the presentation here. Louisiana Art and Science Museum is at 100 River Road.

Cook a fall meal Wednesday with Chef Jay Ducote

Cookbook author and local chef Jay Ducote is teaming up with East Baton Rouge Parish Library for a live cooking class from his own kitchen. He’ll be prepping a pork and Brussels sprouts cast-iron bake.

Tune in Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 7-8:30 p.m. Find out more information about the cooking class here.

Enjoy both Cocha’s new patio and a wine tasting Wednesday

Cocha will open its new patio space to a Spanish wine tasting, while social distancing, of course. The wines will be from many different regions across Spain, and the event is the perfect excuse to enjoy the fall weather!

The event is Wednesday, Oct. 21, 4-6 p.m. Find more information reserve your spot here. Cocha is at 445 N. Sixth St.

It’s almost Halloweek! Pregrame with your kids at a Haunted Gingerbread House Workshop

Young Chef’s Academy will be hosting this workshop for whoever decides to join and make a spooky edible haunted house. Bring your favorite candies and treats to make your house, and don’t forget to wear your Halloween costume!

The event will be Friday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon, as well as Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. Get tickets and more information here. Young Chef’s Academy is at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E.