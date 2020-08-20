Another August week, another need for some good podcasts, books, TV shows or new music to get you through the sweltering days.

This summer more than any, we all need escapes. A now that school is starting up again for many families, you might need a new show to get into, an Instagram feed worth your time, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds to give yourself a moment of solace.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For some mindless scrolling/home design trivia

What Style Is That? on Instagram

“I’ve always nerded out to home design, even as a kid rummaging through my grandmother’s collection of Southern Living and Southern Accents magazines. When I started searching for my own home, sites like Zillow and Realtor offered a plethora of home styles. And that made me want to know more about what we call different types of homes, their origins and distinctive features. I wish I would’ve known about this Instagram account then. It points out the details on everything from Spanish revival to Tudor to Italianate to craftsman bungalow. And it provides an endless amount of scrolling and opportunities for deep dives into styles you may have seen but never knew the name.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For a weekend DIY project

Cloud mirrors

“At the beginning of quarantine, I used terrazzo contact paper to cover up the wood frame of an old floor mirror. I was very pleased with myself—until a couple weeks later, when I started to see foam mirrors all over Instagram and TikTok. Of course, I got struck with a case of FOMO and wished I’d done that instead. Here’s the deal: Blobby design is trending, so design bloggers have been upcycling mirrors with expanding, fast-drying spray foam. The material creates wacky, textured cloud-like shapes. Elena of @thishouse5000 is an amazing follow for decor and DIY inspo, anyway, but this week I’ve been loving watching her IG stories as she uses bright white spraypaint to transform her foam mirror (you can see the foam’s original color below). To learn how to make your own cloud mirror, you can watch a tutorial here from another account. And if you’re looking for some color inspo, here’s a cute pink version and a larger lavender take.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For your coffee table book needs

‘Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood’

“I love a silly coffee table book to mix in with the more uppity, heavy books that say ‘I think about art sometimes.’ Some favorites are I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence by Amy Sedaris and America: The Book by Jon Stewart. I’ve recently added this book by the famous skinny legends and biological women Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova to my collection. If you don’t know, they are drag queens who became fan favorites on Rupaul’s Drag Race but really hit it big with a ridiculous and crass YouTube series that racks up millions of views per episode. With their first book together—already a New York Times bestseller!—Trixie and Katya provide absurd but hilarious advice on everything from homemaking to beauty and style, along with inappropriate photos and some inspirational quotes for the modern woman, such as ‘Mute is a miracle, block is a blessing.’ —Mother Teresa.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For minimalistic and earthy style inspiration

Fouquieria Collective on Instagram

“If I could describe my style aesthetic in one Instagram page, this one would be a top pick. Fouquieria Collective takes basic vintage garments, hand-paints them with terracotta-colored paint and gives them a timeless, stylish, desert-inspired upgrade. On the online shop, customers can buy minimalistic, handmade jewelry, boho-chic home decor, hand-painted vintage clothes and stunning caftans. See something you love? Act quick, because shop items sell out fast.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer