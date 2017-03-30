Content provided by our sponsor: Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge.

Your car or truck is likely one of the biggest purchases you’ll ever make. Whether you bought a brand-new Maybach or a sturdy pre-owned sedan, you’ll want to protect your investment.

To find out how you can keep your vehicle running like a dream and looking fabulous for the long haul, we reached out to Dan Davenport, service manager at Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. His biggest point of advice, no matter what you drive: “Pay attention to the manufacturer’s guidelines. Every car is different and they all require different schedules of maintenance.”

Read on for more of his advice.

Keep the Powertrain Purring

A car without a working engine and drivetrain is an expensive piece of yard art, so taking care of it is critical.

Davenport recommends paying particularly close attention to these factors:

Oil changes. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on oil changes, he says. “Mercedes has models with intervals from 10,000 to 20,000 miles. And some cars are still every 3,000,” Davenport says.

Air filters. Davenport says these are often neglected, and that’s bad for your vehicle. The engine requires air to fire and “if the filter is clogged or dirty, it’s not ‘breathing’ as well as it should. It will affect performance,” he says. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendation but also replace more frequently if you routinely drive in high dust environments such as a dirt road, he says.

Timing system. Most vehicle timing is controlled electronically now, Davenport says, so this isn’t the issue it once was. Mercedes uses a chain, not a belt. Get the timing system inspected according to manufacturer’s specs, he says, but don’t be surprised if nothing needs to be changed.

Transmission. Follow the intervals the manufacturer recommends, Davenport says. Some recommend an inspection or flush every 40,000 to 70,000 miles. Keep it lubed on a routine schedule, he says.

Fluids. Coolant and brake fluid need to be changed routinely, according to manufacturer’s recommendations, Davenport says.

Cleaning the engine. If it’s important to you that your engine be clean and shiny, Davenport suggests spraying a rag with degreaser and wiping it down. Whatever you do, he says, do not use a pressure washer or water hose under the hood. “Water can pool up and be sucked into the intake,” he says. Also, if you’ve been told you have a problem with engine sludge, there are detergents you can put in the car, but this is not necessary unless there’s a real problem.

Type of fuel. This is important, Davenport says. You should only use the fuel type recommended by the manufacturer, because they know what your engine needs. “If you run a high-compression engine with low octane, you can get carbon buildup or pinging. The higher the octane, the higher the compression the fuel can withstand before it ignites,” he says.

Keep the Interior Cozy

Getting from point A to point B is the most important thing, but driver and passenger comfort is a close second. And the best thing you can do for the interior is to keep it clean, Davenport says.

If you have leather seats, keep them supple by keeping lotions and other skincare products off of them. If you’ve just applied something to your legs, consider a towel or something to cover the seat and avoid transferring damaging chemicals to the leather.

Davenport also cautions against common petroleum-based products. “They make it shiny and look good but they also make it greasy,” he says. The best alternative is just a basic terrycloth towel and mild soap and water to keep it clean.

Avoid any type of protective coverings for the dash or seats that may obstruct airbags, he cautions.

Keep the Outside Shiny

To keep the exterior looking good, you mostly need routine cleaning and a good coat of wax, Davenport says. This should protect you from acid rain and bugs common in Louisiana. If bugs are left on the car too long, they can cause etching into the paint, he says, so you want to clean those off sooner rather than later. “A good coat of wax will keep them from adhering to the paint so they’re easier to clean off,” he says.

You should wax every three to six months, depending on the type of wax you use, Davenport says. Use a wash that’s safe for wax, or it will take the wax off.

If you have any rock chips, use touch-up paint from the dealership, Davenport says. Don’t pressure wash the area because you can risk removing more paint and making it worse.

Finally, don’t forget where the the rubber literally hits the road: Rotate your tires on a consistent schedule so they wear evenly.

Make your vehicle ownership experience easy with the free MB of Baton Rouge mobile app. This feature-rich app helps you better maintain your car by organizing your service history, as well as saving you money with mobile offers and coupons.