Street style: How attendees dressed the part at Baton Rouge spring festivals

It was a weekend full of music, art and good vibes at this year’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival in downtown Baton Rouge. Festivalgoers matched the mood, roaming the grounds in boots, hats and sunnies.

Meanwhile, The Flower Fest was making a splash with towering, aquatic-themed displays at Electric Depot and Red Stick Social.

Here are some of the stylish ’fits we caught at this year’s events. We even tracked down a few musicians and artists in the crowds—and, of course, kids serving maximum cuteness.