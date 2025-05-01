×
Street style: How attendees dressed the part at Baton Rouge spring festivals

  • By Elle Marie
  • Photography by Ariana Alison

It was a weekend full of music, art and good vibes at this year’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival in downtown Baton Rouge. Festivalgoers matched the mood, roaming the grounds in boots, hats and sunnies.

Meanwhile, The Flower Fest was making a splash with towering, aquatic-themed displays at Electric Depot and Red Stick Social.

Here are some of the stylish ’fits we caught at this year’s events. We even tracked down a few musicians and artists in the crowds—and, of course, kids serving maximum cuteness.

Baton Rouge Blues Festival

 

The Flower Fest

 

 

This article was originally published in the May 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.


