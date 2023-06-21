×
Tankless water heaters: how they work and why they’re efficient, sponsored by Southern Air

There are two main types of water heaters—traditional, tank-style water heaters and tankless water heaters.

Tankless heaters, also known as instant water heaters, differ from tank-style heaters in that they’re installed inside your walls. They are about two feet tall and over a foot wide, and since they don’t hold water like a tank-style heater, they’re much smaller and more compact.

Tankless heaters instantly heat water that’s passed through the tank. Similar to a furnace, the only water that’s heated is the water that’s been called for anywhere within your house. For this reason, they are also known as demand-type or instantaneous water heaters, providing hot water only as needed.

Like tank-style heaters, tankless heaters are fueled by either propane, gas or electricity. But since they work on demand, they don't produce as much energy loss as storage water heaters, which can significantly reduce your energy bill.


