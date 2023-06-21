Tankless water heaters: how they work and why they’re efficient, sponsored by Southern Air

There are two main types of water heaters—traditional, tank-style water heaters and tankless water heaters.

Tankless heaters, also known as instant water heaters, differ from tank-style heaters in that they’re installed inside your walls. They are about two feet tall and over a foot wide, and since they don’t hold water like a tank-style heater, they’re much smaller and more compact.

Tankless heaters instantly heat water that’s passed through the tank. Similar to a furnace, the only water that’s heated is the water that’s been called for anywhere within your house. For this reason, they are also known as demand-type or instantaneous water heaters, providing hot water only as needed.