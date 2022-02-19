Is a surgical hospital right for me? Here’s what you need to know.

A growing number of physicians are opting to perform surgeries and procedures at surgical hospitals, rather than an acute care hospital with emergency rooms.
But if you’ve never been to a surgical hospital, you may be wondering whether that option is right for you.
Places like Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital in Hammond, Louisiana, are transforming health care across the country, providing patients with appealing options for medical treatment. They provide an array of specialized and complex procedures and surgeries, and are widely regarded for their quality of care.
Cypress Pointe is recognized nationally for delivering an outstanding patient experience, high quality clinical care and successful surgical outcomes. The 63,000-square-foot hospital provides specialized surgical and care teams. The hospital is licensed for 30 beds—including a six-bed ICU—and offers both outpatient and inpatient care with private patient rooms.
Patients receive their care away from the bustle of a busy acute care hospital, where emergencies understandably must be prioritized. It’s a safe, cost-effective option for a variety of care needs.
Notably, the Cypress Pointe patient experience is distinguished by its personalized attention, with registered nurses providing care to a smaller number of patients. The hospital’s nurse-to-patient ratio has contributed to its many national accolades, including a Five-Star Quality Rating from CMS and Healthgrades recognition for Patient Safety Experience and Outstanding Patient Experience.
Cypress Pointe offers an array of surgeries and procedures in such specialties as orthopedic, spine, ophthalmology, urology, general surgery, ENT, cardiology and more. The surgical hospital also offers multiple services, including lab, imaging, sleep studies and pain management. Learn more at cypresspointesurgical.com, and always discuss your options with your physician.