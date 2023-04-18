Local teacher revolutionizing algebra education with ‘The CEO Mindset,’ sponsored by Take Note BR

Darren Davis, algebra teacher at Collegiate Baton Rouge, is the kind of teacher and mentor everyone wishes they had in high school. Innovative, caring, and practical, Davis employs entrepreneurship strategies in his algebra classes that offer a roadmap to help develop “each student’s role as CEO of their life” and businesses. What started as a “CEO Four Day Project” has now developed into “The CEO Mindset.”

• C: Cultivate Change

• E: Excel Always

• O: Own It

This mantra helps students function as CEO of their own company, create business plans, collaborate with classmates, and manage theoretical investment dollars, including a $10,000 grant. Students use algebra formulas to discover everything from quantifying an equitable wage and taxes to how AI and coding tie into algebraic equations. Students have employed these principles to start their own businesses, including a music studio, school lunch order service, and hair salon, all while still in high school. To learn more about good things happening at Collegiate Academies, please click here.