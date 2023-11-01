Learning is better with friends, sponsored by Studyville

Studying alone in your room is outdated. Not only that, but it can also be quiet, lonely, and boring, especially when you study in the same space all the time. Why not switch it up by bringing friends into your study session? Believe it or not, there are many reasons why you should study with friends, starting with the mental health benefits. When you have a buddy with you during stressful times, such as exam season, you will feel more confident and less worried about the big test. A study buddy also improves your productivity, increases your engagement with the subject, and keeps you motivated while you tackle homework and projects together. Studying with friends can actually improve your grade! So get some friends together—or come make some new friends—for a study session at Studyville. Studyville offers plenty of space for productivity … from a spacious common area, to cozy nooks, to private study rooms. Finally, homework can be fun!

