Huey P. Long’s secret tunnel has re-opened, sponsored by The Hilton Capitol Center

The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center has re-opened the legendary Tunnel space. Shortly after the Heidelberg Hotel (Hilton Capitol Center) was built in 1928, the Interstate Hotel Company decided to build an adjunct hotel, The King Hotel (Hotel Indigo) to support the economy. It made sense to also build a tunnel to connect and service the two hotels.

The tunnel allowed the staff and guests of both hotels to go to and from without the need of exiting the buildings. Several newspaper articles from that time described the tunnel as “Peacock Alley,” which referred to the colorful tile that adorned the walls of the tunnel. It is also rumored that Huey P. Long made good use of the tunnel to evade the media and sneak away to visit his mistress at the King Hotel.

When asked if Huey "haunts" the tunnel area, we can confirm that there has been a shadowy figure seen in the tunnel recently as activity in the area has increased. Could Huey be trying to rendezvous with his mistress?


