Hosting private events, sponsored by Hilton Capitol Center

Need a space to lounge and enjoy cocktails with your bridal party? The Tunnel could be the perfect solution. Watch a football game or play a custom slideshow while your guests relax on a velvet settee or giant leather Chesterfield couch. Enjoy a craft cocktail assembled by your private bartender and nosh on items such as crab beignets or mini po-boys. The Tunnel is a great spot to host an intimate gathering of 50 people or less in a remarkable atmosphere steeped in Louisiana history.

Have a larger group but would love a Tunnel experience? Book our Kingfish Restaurant for a private dinner and use the Tunnel below for your cocktail area. Surprise guests with a secret password to find their way to the bar and maybe even run into Huey P. Long while they explore!