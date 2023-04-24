A ‘hip’ new home for our hippos—Sapo Springs, sponsored by BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

If you’re a long-time zoo visitor, then you know our pygmy hippos Ginger, 17, and Spencer, 28, have been a part of our zoo family for years, but their previous exhibit made it difficult to for them to experience frolicking in the water, which is a large part of their daily activities.

With the new Sapo Springs exhibit, you’ll get the opportunity to come face-to-face with these magnificent creatures. Perhaps the biggest change you’ll notice is the connection you might make with them during your visit. Our hippos are not shy underwater and are known to come right up to the glass for amazing selfies and photographic moments.

But the exhibit is about more than just Instagram-worthy snapshots and family memories. It’s also about exposure to a world that many of us may never get the opportunity to experience. Our goal is to help bring about awareness of the plight of these endangered species that will help guide our guests’ paths with future decisions that could help save them.

