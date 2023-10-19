Help shape a safer future for teens: Take the survey today, sponsored by I CARE Prevention Program

The pre-teen and teenage years are critical phases in a young person’s life, marked by an array of physical, emotional, and social challenges. As parents, grandparents, guardians, and caregivers, understanding and connecting with your teens is vital for their well-being and growth.

It is important that parents and guardians recognize the warning signs of drug, alcohol, or violence-related issues in their teenagers. Did you know that 20% of students age 12-18 experienced bullying nationwide? Additionally, 1 in 10 teens is vaping today, with the average vape user being just 15-17 years old. These numbers emphasize the need for parents and guardians to actively engage in prevention discussions and activities with their teenagers.

