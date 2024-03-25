Fostering creativity: Inside Red Stick Academy’s unique approach to public education, sponsored by Take Note BR

Red Stick Academy (RSA) is a unique public charter school learning pod on Jefferson Highway that specializes in arts education. Serving students from kindergarten through eighth grade, RSA’s intimate class sizes of only 15 students, foster deep connections between teachers and learners.

Anne Silburn has been the site leader at RSA since 2022. She felt called to education after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and since then, has served in education as both a teacher or administrator, committed to providing enriching experiences for her students.

RSA’s success can be attributed to its rigorous Tier 1 curriculum, which goes beyond traditional academics and heavy parental involvement. This holistic approach nurtures students’ artistic talents and fosters creativity, critical thinking, and brain development.

Looking ahead, Silburn envisions expanding RSA to include a high school building while maintaining the small teacher-to-student ratio. Her dedication and leadership ensure that RSA will continue to be a beacon of excellence in arts education. To learn more about Red Stick Academy, visit their website.