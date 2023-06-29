Flavors of the Northshore, sponsored by St. Tammany Parish Tourist & Convention Commission

Visit The Northshore where flavors boldly mingle and life is oh, so good. It’s not a dream. It’s a destination. One that is closer than you think and perfectly made for weekends spent together.

Moments and food should be savored in St. Tammany Parish and this August during Tammany Taste of Summer, The Northshore’s parish-wide culinary month, you can experience prix fixe menus at participating restaurants.

Northshore restaurants will awaken your senses with world-class culinary flavors that make it hard to leave. It’s time to plan to Visit The Northshore this August and create seasoned memories that are shore to be cherished.