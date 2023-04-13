“Every Man A Killer” – murder mystery, sponsored by Hilton Capitol Center

Scandal, mystery, and now a murder! The Tunnel at the Hilton Capitol Center is the perfect place to host the welcome party for our newest murder mystery event. Our custom written script has a historic twist with the Kingfish himself as part of the cast. The show is best experienced in our glamorous Heidelberg Ballroom as a private event or come to one of our ticketed events offered throughout the year. Enjoy the ultra-premium bar offerings and amazing original craft cocktails including our famous “Golden Gatsby” in the most mysterious and hidden corner of Baton Rouge. The Tunnel is offered as a pre or post event hot spot when our “Every Man a Killer” Murder Mystery ticketed event is hosted. Click here to purchase tickets for upcoming dates. Better yet, book your own murder mystery dinner and include the Tunnel as a meet and greet area with the cast- which includes Huey P. Long of course!

